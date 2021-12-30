Entertainment News Roundup: Broadway's 'Music Man' is latest COVID victim as Jackman tests positive; Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver are finally divorced and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Broadway's 'Music Man' is latest COVID victim as Jackman tests positive

Broadway's revival of "The Music Man," the hottest ticket in town, on Tuesday canceled performances for five days after star Hugh Jackman tested positive for COVID. In the latest New York City show to fall victim to the surging coronavirus, Jackman said on Twitter that he had only mild symptoms, including a scratchy throat and runny nose, and that as soon as he was cleared he would be back on stage.

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver are finally divorced

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver have officially finalized their divorce, more than 10 years after proceedings began. Court documents filed on Tuesday showed that a final settlement had been reached between the "Terminator" star and the U.S. journalist, formally ending their 35 year marriage.

Britney Spears not ready to return to music business she calls 'scary'

Britney Spears has signaled she is not yet ready to return to making music after 13 years under a conservatorship that took away control of her personal and business affairs and left her scared of the entertainment business. Spears, 40, who last month was freed from the court-imposed arrangement in 2008 sought by her father, said in a lengthy Instagram post on Monday that she wanted to "push myself a bit more and do things that scare me but not too much" in 2022.

Cultural director urges Serbian cinemas to show Srebrenica film

The director of a cultural centre in a largely Muslim part of Serbia has appealed for an acclaimed movie about the massacre of 8,000 Muslims by Bosnian Serb forces in Srebrenica in 1995 to be shown across Serbia. More than 1,000 people watched "Quo Vadis, Aida?", named Best Film in the 2021 European Film Awards, in two screenings in the town of Novi Pazar on Tuesday - the first time it had been shown in any part of Serbia.

U.S. reality TV star Paris Hilton launches metaverse business on Roblox

Paris Hilton commands as much as $1 million a night working as a celebrity DJ, entertaining partiers at clubs in China, Dubai, and on the Spanish vacation island of Ibiza. This New Year's Eve, she will be playing an electronic set for the revelers who drop by a venue of a different sort -- her virtual island on Roblox.

'Harry Potter' cast recalls first kisses, horrible haircuts in reunion special

Daniel Radcliffe remembers the embarrassing haircuts, Emma Watson found meeting up with her "Harry Potter" castmates "an unexpected joy," and director Christopher Columbus recalls the sets for the movies as "the greatest playground in the world." Many of the cast of the "Harry Potter" film franchise reunited for a 20th anniversary TV special, called "Return to Hogwarts," to be broadcast on Jan. 1 on HBO Max.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)