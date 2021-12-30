'Putham Pudhu Kaalai Vidiyaadhaa' to premiere on Prime Video in January

Amazon Prime Video on Thursday announced that its upcoming Tamil anthology ''Putham Pudhu Kaalai Vidiyaadhaa'' will premiere on January 14.

It is the second instalment of the previously released Tamil anthology ''Putham Pudhu Kaalai''.

According to the streamer, the five-episode series shares stories of love, resilience, and humanity, set against the ''life-altering challenges of the second COVID lockdown''.

''Putham Pudhu Kaalai Vidiyaadhaa'' is headlined by Joju George, Nadiya Moidu, Lijomol Jose, Arjun Das and Aishwarya Lekshmi among others.

The episodes in the anthology include, ''Mugakavasa Mutham'', directed by Balaji Mohan; ''Loners'', directed by Halitha Shameem; Madhumita helmed ''Mouname Paarvayaai''; ''Nizhal Tharum Idham'' directed by Richard Anthony; and Surya Krishna's ''The Mask''.

Aparna Purohit, Head of India Originals, Amazon Prime Video India, said the ''overwhelming response'' that the team received for the first part encouraged the streamer to continue creating narratives of ''resilience, hope, love, and above all, showcase how humanity came together to battle the crisis''. ''We are happy to present 'Putham Pudhu Kaalai Vidiyaadhaa', featuring independent, cinematic voices from the Tamil industry, and are confident that the series will infuse viewers with hope and faith as we step foot in the new year,'' Purohit said in a statement. The series also stars Gouri Kishan, TeeJay Arunasalam, Nirmal Pillai, Sananth and Dhilip Subbarayan.

