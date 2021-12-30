Ker CM stresses need to propagate Narayana Guru's messages

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday said there are people even now who could not imbibe the profound messages of saint-social reformer Sree Narayana Guru who professed ''one caste, one religion and one god for mankind'' and stressed the need to propagate his preaching these days when deliberate attempts are made to poison human minds. Inaugurating the 89th edition of the annual Sivagiri pilgrimage at the famed Sivagiri Mutt here, founded by Guru, he said his sanyasis and disciples should make effective interventions in improving the pitiable condition existing in the society at present. The actual message of Guru was the love for humanity and that's why he tried to think above the lines of caste and religion, the Marxist veteran said.

''Some sections of people are making deliberate attempts to poison human minds and push society backward these days. The significance of extensively propagating the messages of Guru is the need of the hour at this juncture,'' Vijayan said.

Stating that we are living in a period which demands the cultivation of human values largely fighting all separatist thoughts, the Chief Minister also said there are people even now who could not imbibe the messages of Guru.

He urged the sanyasis of the Mutt to make adequate arrangements there to propagate the teaching of the saint-reformer during the period other than the pilgrimage season also.

Sree Narayana Guru is a renowned 20th-century spiritual leader who propagated the message of 'One Caste, One Religion and One God for Mankind'.

Located about 50 km away from Thiruvananthapuram, the Sivagiri Mutt is a major spiritual-cum-pilgrim center of the backward Ezhava community in Kerala.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)