Left Menu

Actor Shilpa Shirodkar tests positive for COVID-19

Actor Shilpa Shirodhkar, who has worked in films like 'Hum' and 'Aankhen', on Thursday revealed that she has tested positive for COVID-19.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 30-12-2021 16:08 IST | Created: 30-12-2021 16:08 IST
Actor Shilpa Shirodkar tests positive for COVID-19
Shilpa Shirodkar (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Shilpa Shirodhkar, who has worked in films like 'Hum' and 'Aankhen', on Thursday revealed that she has tested positive for COVID-19. Shilpa shared a picture on her Instagram handle and informed her followers that she is on her 4th day of quarantine.

She wrote, "COVID POSITIVE!!! #Dyay4, Stay safe everyone, please get vaccinated and follow all the rules... your government knows what is best for you. Lots of love." She also added hashtags like #getvaccinated, #maskon and #staysafe in the caption. Shilpa is the sister-in-law of Telugu actor Mahesh Babu who is married to Namrata Shirodkar.

She had taken the COVID vaccine in Dubai back in January. At the time, Shilpa had posted a photo of herself on Instagram showing off her bandage after getting a shot of the vaccine. "Vaccinated and safe !! The new normal .. here I come 2021 Thank you UAE," she wrote. Meanwhile, several Bollywood celebs including Arjun Kapoor his cousin, film producer Rhea Kapoor, and her husband Karan Boolani have tested positive for Covid-19. Arjun's sister Anshula Kapoor has also been diagnosed with coronavirus. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA DXL mission to study sources of space X-rays launching next week

NASA DXL mission to study sources of space X-rays launching next week

 United States
2
When should you go to hospital for a headache? A doctor explains how to tell if it’s an emergency

When should you go to hospital for a headache? A doctor explains how to tell...

 Australia
3
Health News Roundup: Australia seeks to ease COVID-19 test rules as cases hit records; South Africa recalls new isolation and quarantine rules and more

Health News Roundup: Australia seeks to ease COVID-19 test rules as cases hi...

 Global
4
Oppo Reno 5 and Reno 6 5G receiving stable ColorOS 12 update

Oppo Reno 5 and Reno 6 5G receiving stable ColorOS 12 update

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021