Left Menu

Family of UK socialite Maxwell voices faith in her innocence

Members of Ghislaine Maxwells family say they still believe she is innocent after a New York jury found her guilty of luring teenage girls to be sexually abused by American millionaire Jeffrey Epstein.In a statement issued late Wednesday, the Maxwell family said it would support the British socialites efforts to appeal her conviction.We believe firmly in our sisters innocence.

PTI | London | Updated: 30-12-2021 17:53 IST | Created: 30-12-2021 17:40 IST
Family of UK socialite Maxwell voices faith in her innocence
Ghislaine Maxwell Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Members of Ghislaine Maxwell's family say they still believe she is innocent after a New York jury found her guilty of luring teenage girls to be sexually abused by American millionaire Jeffrey Epstein.

In a statement issued late Wednesday, the Maxwell family said it would support the British socialite's efforts to appeal her conviction.

"We believe firmly in our sister's innocence. We are very disappointed with the verdict,'' read the statement. "We have already started the appeal tonight, and we believe that she will ultimately be vindicated." The jury's verdict capped a month-long trial featuring sordid accounts of the sexual exploitation of girls as young as 14. Four women testified that they were abused as teenagers in the 1990s and early 2000s at Epstein's homes in Florida, New York, and New Mexico.

Jurors deliberated for five full days before finding Maxwell guilty of five of six counts. Each charge carries a maximum prison term of five to 40 years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA DXL mission to study sources of space X-rays launching next week

NASA DXL mission to study sources of space X-rays launching next week

 United States
2
When should you go to hospital for a headache? A doctor explains how to tell if it’s an emergency

When should you go to hospital for a headache? A doctor explains how to tell...

 Australia
3
Health News Roundup: Australia seeks to ease COVID-19 test rules as cases hit records; South Africa recalls new isolation and quarantine rules and more

Health News Roundup: Australia seeks to ease COVID-19 test rules as cases hi...

 Global
4
Oppo Reno 5 and Reno 6 5G receiving stable ColorOS 12 update

Oppo Reno 5 and Reno 6 5G receiving stable ColorOS 12 update

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021