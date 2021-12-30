Left Menu

'Real Time With Bill Maher' season 20 set to premiere in January

The politically-focused late-night talk show 'Real Time With Bill Maher' has been set to premiere its landmark 20th season on January 21.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 30-12-2021 17:49 IST | Created: 30-12-2021 17:49 IST
Bill Maher (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The politically-focused late-night talk show 'Real Time With Bill Maher' has been set to premiere its landmark 20th season on January 21. According to Deadline, Maher signed a deal with HBO earlier this year to keep the show on through 2024. Season 20 makes Maher the longest-serving late-night host currently on air.

"For 20 years, Bill Maher has charted a new course for political comedy, sharing his fearless take on the big issues of the day while making us laugh and keeping us better informed," said Nina Rosenstein, Executive Vice President, Programming. She added, "We're remarkably proud of our partnership with Bill and his incredible team, and we look forward to seeing what he will tackle in this milestone season."

As per Deadline, 'Real Time With Bill Maher' is executive produced by Maher, Sheila Griffiths, Marc Gurvitz, Dean Johnsen, and Billy Martin. Chris Kelly is a co-executive producer. Matt Wood is the producer and Paul Casey will direct. The series will air on HBO and available to stream on HBO Max. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

