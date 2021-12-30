Left Menu

Rashmika Mandanna clocks 5 years in film industry

December 30 will always remain special for actor Rashmika Mandanna as her first film 'Kirik Party' released on the particular date five years ago.

Updated: 30-12-2021 18:25 IST
Rashmika Mandanna (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
December 30 will always remain special for actor Rashmika Mandanna as her first film 'Kirik Party' released on the particular date five years ago. On completing five years in cinema, Rashmika took to Instagram and penned a heartfelt note in which she talked about the important lessons she learned over the years.

"It's been 5 years of me in the film industry.. like woahhhh how did that happen..guys.. couple of things I've learned all these years- 1- time is flying by too fast make memories each day.. 2- how to be truly genuinely happy from the bottom of the heart .. I am happy.. 3- I've realised nothing in life is easy .. got to always keep fighting for what you want.. be alert be on your toes be grounded be grateful but always keep fighting 4- but also be patient.. wait be patient.. things will take its place.. it's might be hard and taxing but be patient and calm also." She also learned to let go of emotional, physical and mental baggage.

" 5- other people always have something to teach you.. so always be open to learn.. you should be able to unlearn and learn many things.. 6- don't carry emotional baggage physical baggages mental baggages.. Let go! Learn to let go. 7- give time for things in life you want to work out.. example if it's career - give time to that.. if it's love- give time to that.. if it's family- give time to that.. if it's you- give time to yourself.. your time is yours.. so you choose but remember time and flights will never wait for you. 8- eats cleaner, sleep better, workout harder, smile bigger, love more openly," she added. Meanwhile, on the work front, Rashmika is all set to make her Bollywood debut with films 'Mission Majnu', and 'Goodbye'. (ANI)

