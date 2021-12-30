Left Menu

Karan Johar appeals to Delhi govt to allow cinema halls to operate

Filmmaker Karan Johar has requested the Delhi government to allow cinema halls to operate that are closed after the restrictions under yellow alert as per the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) were imposed due to surging COVID-19 cases.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-12-2021 20:25 IST | Created: 30-12-2021 20:24 IST
Karan Johar appeals to Delhi govt to allow cinema halls to operate
Karan Johar (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Filmmaker Karan Johar has requested the Delhi government to allow cinema halls to operate that are closed after the restrictions under yellow alert as per the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) were imposed due to surging COVID-19 cases. "We urge the Delhi Government to allow cinemas to operate. Cinemas are equipped with better ability to ensure a hygienic environment while maintaining social distancing norms as compared to other out-of-home settings. @LtGovDelhi @ArvindKejriwal @OfficeOfDyCM #cinemasaresafe," Karan wrote on Twitter on Thursday.

Karan's tweet comes days after the Delhi Disaster Management Authority on Tuesday ordered the closure of schools, colleges, cinemas and gyms with immediate effect and put various restrictions on the functioning of shops and public transport as a yellow alert was sounded under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) amid the rise in COVID-19 cases across the country. A day ago, actors Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon backed the Multiplex Association of India's plea to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to reconsider the new rules and allow the operation of theatres with proper guidelines and protocols in place. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA DXL mission to study sources of space X-rays launching next week

NASA DXL mission to study sources of space X-rays launching next week

 United States
2
When should you go to hospital for a headache? A doctor explains how to tell if it’s an emergency

When should you go to hospital for a headache? A doctor explains how to tell...

 Australia
3
Health News Roundup: Australia seeks to ease COVID-19 test rules as cases hit records; South Africa recalls new isolation and quarantine rules and more

Health News Roundup: Australia seeks to ease COVID-19 test rules as cases hi...

 Global
4
Oppo Reno 5 and Reno 6 5G receiving stable ColorOS 12 update

Oppo Reno 5 and Reno 6 5G receiving stable ColorOS 12 update

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021