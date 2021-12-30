Left Menu

Big B, Anil Kapoor heap praises on Team India after historic win against South Africa

Legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan hailed India's maiden Test win in Centurion on Thursday.

ANI | Centurion | Updated: 30-12-2021 21:17 IST | Created: 30-12-2021 21:17 IST
Amitabh Bachchan and Anil Kapoor (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan hailed India's maiden Test win in Centurion on Thursday. Taking to Twitter, Bachchan tweeted, "T 4145 - COME ONNNNNNNNNN INDIA .. BEAT SOUTH AFRICA in Test .. Congratulations Team .. so proud of you .. no longer the emerging India .. its the YOUNG EMERGED INDIA."

Anil Kapoor, too, congratulated Team India. "An incredible win by Team India. Congratulations to the entire team and captain Virat Kohli," Kapoor wrote on Instagram Story

Alongside the best wishes, Kapoor shared a picture of Team India celebrating the victory. India beat South Africa by 113 runs in the first Test to take 1-0 lead in three-match series. Set a stiff target of 305, South Africa were bowled out for 191 on the final day of the opening Test on Thursday. The two teams will next lock horns in the second Test in Johannesburg from Monday. (ANI)

