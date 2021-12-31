Left Menu

Ishaan Khatter, Ananya Panday enjoying New Year's Eve together?

Seems like rumoured celebrity sweethearts Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday will ring in the New Year together just like they did last year, but at a different location!

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-12-2021 12:42 IST | Created: 31-12-2021 12:42 IST
Ishaan Khatter, Ananya Panday enjoying New Year's Eve together?
Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Seems like rumoured celebrity sweethearts Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday will ring in the New Year together just like they did last year, but at a different location! On Thursday night, Ananya took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture of herself enjoying some quality time in the lap of nature in Ranthambore National Park.

A few hours later, the 'Liger' actor shared a picturesque view of the sky full of stars on her Instagram Story. Meanwhile, on Friday, Ishaan also shared a glimpse of his New Year vacation. The posts shared by him on his Instagram Stories appear to be from Thursday night. The first video shows him enjoying a cosy bonfire night.

The second picture shared by him was the same picturesque view of the sky that was shared by Ananya. Last year, the duo celebrated New Year in the Maldives. They were spotted at the Mumbai airport together while leaving for the getaway. Ananya and Ishaan co-starred in the 2020 movie 'Khaali Peeli'.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya is currently awaiting the release of two of her projects -- 'Liger' co-starring Vijay Deverakonda and 'Gehraiyaan', co-starring Deepika Padukone, Dhairya Karwa, and Siddhant Chaturvedi. On the other hand, Ishaan will be next seen in the upcoming war drama 'Pippa' and 'Phone Bhoot' co-starring Katrina Kaif and Siddhant Chaturvedi. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA’s Psyche mission to explore world made of metal in outer space

NASA’s Psyche mission to explore world made of metal in outer space

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: China urges U.S. to act responsibly in space; NASA launches revolutionary space telescope to give glimpse of early universe and more

Science News Roundup: China urges U.S. to act responsibly in space; NASA lau...

 Global
3
Samsung warns China's Xi'an lockdown could affect memory chip manufacturing

Samsung warns China's Xi'an lockdown could affect memory chip manufacturing

South Korea
4
Health News Roundup: Factbox-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 283.23 million, death toll at 5,716,761; Fauci says Omicron likely to peak in the U.S. by end-January and more

Health News Roundup: Factbox-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 283.23 millio...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021