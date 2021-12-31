'Liger' teaser offers first glimpse at Vijay Deverakonda's 'chaiwallah' boxer from Mumbai

Karan Johar's Dharma Productions on Friday shared the first teaser of the pan-India movie ''Liger'', which introduces Telugu star Vijay Deverakonda as an underdog from Mumbai who competes in an MMA championship.

Also featuring Ananya Pandey and veteran US boxer Mike Tyson, the upcoming sports drama is directed by Puri Jagannath of ''Pokkiri'' fame. In the 54-second video clip, Deverakonda is introduced as the boy from India -- ''the slumdog of the streets of Mumbai, the chaiwallah, Liger'' – who competes in the MMA championship held in the US.

''Glimpse. That's it. #LigerFirstGlimpse #Liger,'' the 32-year-old actor wrote on Instagram as he shared the teaser.

The teaser also presents first looks at Ramya Krishna as the mother of Deverakonda's mother, while Ronit Roy is seen as his coach.

''Liger'' is produced by Charmme Kaur, Puri Jagannadh, Karan Johar, and Apoorva Mehta.

The movie will be released theatrically in five languages -- Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam -- on August 25, 2022.

