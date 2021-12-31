Left Menu

Kareena Kapoor Khan shares details about the 'best part of 2021'

On the last day of 2021, actor Kareena Kapoor Khan gave fans a sneak peek into the best part of the year.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 31-12-2021 14:53 IST | Created: 31-12-2021 14:53 IST
Kareena Kapoor Khan shares details about the 'best part of 2021'
Kareena Kapoor Khan (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On the last day of 2021, actor Kareena Kapoor Khan gave fans a sneak peek into the best part of the year. Taking to Instagram, Kareena shared a photograph of her son Jeh, whom she welcomed earlier this year on February 21. In the image, she focused on the toddler's teeth and captioned it as, "His two teeth...the best part of 2021#31est December #Mera Beta# Blessed New year all."

Jeh's latest picture has garnered several likes and comments. "So cute," a fan commented.

"Hahahha, adorable," another one wrote. Kareena and Saif have been married to each other since 2012. They were blessed with a boy, Taimur in 2016.

Taimur and Jeh are paparazzi's favourites and the same can be said for the fans who eagerly wait for the 'Jab We Met' star to share what her children are upto. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA’s Psyche mission to explore world made of metal in outer space

NASA’s Psyche mission to explore world made of metal in outer space

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: China urges U.S. to act responsibly in space; NASA launches revolutionary space telescope to give glimpse of early universe and more

Science News Roundup: China urges U.S. to act responsibly in space; NASA lau...

 Global
3
Samsung warns China's Xi'an lockdown could affect memory chip manufacturing

Samsung warns China's Xi'an lockdown could affect memory chip manufacturing

South Korea
4
Health News Roundup: Factbox-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 283.23 million, death toll at 5,716,761; Fauci says Omicron likely to peak in the U.S. by end-January and more

Health News Roundup: Factbox-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 283.23 millio...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021