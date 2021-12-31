I am okay with cameos or small roles if that is integral to the story line : Jisshu

Meet Jisshu Sengupta, the man whom many remember as the detective Byomkesh Bakshi in the Anjan Dutt thriller, or for his award winning role in Bengali movie `Ek je chilo Raja' (King, Once Upon a Time) or his powerful cameo in Ranbir Kapoor-starrer `Barfi' or as the villain `Pitya' in the Bollywood release `Antim: The Final Truth'. An unassuming actor who has worked his way up the ladder, who is playing the lead role of a surrogate father in the upcoming move `Baba Baby O' (Father, baby and) said he enjoys and is always open to role character and even small cameo roles as long as they are meaningful.

''I am seldom given lead roles. It is mostly character roles. But big or small, even a 10 minute guest appearance works for me if it helps carry forward the narrative,'' Jisshu told PTI.

However, whether he is the hero or the villain (he played the role of a villain in Antim and a contract killer in `Rajkahini'- a film based on the partition), Jisshu prefers the big screen. ''While OTT (net-based film releases) gives you the flexibility to watch films at your convenient time, there is no alternative to watching films on big screen,'' he said.

The versatile actor admitted working under the shadow of a pandemic remains a challenge, but pointed out ''we had all been stuck at homes in past two years, almost. ... We have to be careful but we need to enjoy the moment.'' However, he said ''we should be prepared for the situation as advised by the government.'' Jisshu said a Telugu film starring him is lined up for release in theatres on February 4 while another Telugu film was released on Christmas eve. The Shibo Prosad Mukhopadhtay and Nandita Roy production `Baba Baby O', directed by a young filmmaker is slated for release in early February.

Jisshu who made his Bollywood debut with Shyam Benegal's National Award winning film `Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose: The Forgotten Hero' is also a familiar face in Telugu industry.

About his role of a gangster in Antim, Jisshu said it was chopped off a bit by the editors ''but I won't complain as it can happen to any work for cinematic reasons.'' He said the storyline of a 40-something surrogate father Megh Chattopadhyay who decides to be a surrogate father but falls in love with Brishti, a woman half his age, was what linched his decision to play the role besides his ''long friendship with Shiboprosad and Nandita Roy who have gifted the audience many socially relevant films.'' Asked if actor Jisshu Sengupta watches his own films, he replied he rarely watches his own moves but ''loves to watch Spiderman ... I watch Tom and Jerry. I watch the Marvel series.'' ''I (even) didn't watch `Ek Je Chhilo Raja' by Srijit Mukherji where I was cast in the lead. I mostly watch cartoons to keep the child inside me alive,'' he said. `Ek Je Chhilo Raja', released in 2018, was based on the Bhawal Sanyasi case in Bangladesh in pre-independence India in Dhaka which was part of India then. Matinee idol Uttam Kumar had done the lead role in the earlier version named `Sanyasi Raja'.

Jisshu, describing his emotions over his films, said ''When the director shouts action, I still feel tense, even at this age. After the shooting is over, I don't have an iota of worry.'' The actor who made his debut through a Bengali TV series `Mahaprabhu', where he portrayed the role of Chaitanya Mahaprabhu, saw a turning point in his career when he worked for noted movie director Rituparno Ghosh for the latter's film `Abohomaan' on the life of a fictional internationally known director and subsequently worked in Ghosh's critically acclaimed `Noukadubi' (the boatwreck) and `Shob Charitro Kalponik' (All characters are fictional).

Jisshu said ''I miss Rituda (Director-actor Rituparno Ghosh who passed away in 2013). He had a great space in my life.'' PTI SUS JRC JRC

