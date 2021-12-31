Left Menu

Maha: Man mauled to death by tiger in buffer zone of Tadoba Andhari Reserve

A 23-year-old man was mauled to death by a tiger in the buffer zone of Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve in Maharashtras Chandrapur district, a forest official said on Friday.

A 23-year-old man was mauled to death by a tiger in the buffer zone of Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district, a forest official said on Friday. The incident took place near Doni village of Karwan beat in Mul buffer range of the reserve on Thursday night, while the body was recovered in the morning, the official said.

Bharat Ramdas Kove, a resident of Doni village, was mauled to death by a big cat, chief conservator of forest Dr Jitendra Ramgaonkar said. The victim had gone to Fulzari village along with two others for some work, and while returning to Doni their motorcycle broke down, he said. The trio were waiting on the side of the road, when they heard a roar and fled in different directions, following which the tiger seems to have attacked Kove, he said. An initial compensation of Rs 25,000 has been given to the deceased man's family, the official said. Camera traps have been set up at the scene of attack to identify the big cat, as there is movement of four tigers in the area, he said, adding that patrolling has been intensified in the area.

