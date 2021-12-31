Left Menu

Shawn Mendes talks about his absence from social media amid release of new song

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 31-12-2021 17:24 IST | Created: 31-12-2021 17:24 IST
Shawn Mendes talks about his absence from social media amid release of new song
  • Country:
  • United States

Shawn Mendes says that he has been having a ''hard time'' lately as he opened up about his absence from social media.

The 23-year-old Canadian singer, who recently broke up with Camila Cabello, posted a video clip on Instagram and talked about his new song ''It'll Be Okay''.

''I'm having a little bit of a hard time with social media at the moment, just kind of my relationship with it, but I have lots of people sending me videos and telling me what's going on,'' he said.

Mendes expressed his gratitude towards fans for supporting him throughout and connecting with his new song.

''I think that when I make music, the ultimate goal is to kind of be sitting there and have my own truth revealed to me. A lot of the time when I’m writing songs, I’m using music as a platform to be able to get to a place inside myself that I wouldn’t be able to get to by just talking to people or thinking about it.

''I see a lot of TikToks of people crying and getting emotional and stuff, and I hope that's because there's some truth in the song, and there lies honestly in it. I just feel so proud of that song and I'm so grateful you guys are connecting with it, and I feel so grateful that people are being vulnerable with it and people are just having fun with it,'' he added.

Mendes and Cabello announced their breakup in November this year. The couple had been dating for close to two years.

On Sunday, Cabello took to her Instagram Stories and informed her fans that she would be offline until the end of the year.

''Going on a lil social media detox till the new year. (I) just wanna spend a little less time on my phone this week,'' Cabello had said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA’s Psyche mission to explore world made of metal in outer space

NASA’s Psyche mission to explore world made of metal in outer space

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: China urges U.S. to act responsibly in space; NASA launches revolutionary space telescope to give glimpse of early universe and more

Science News Roundup: China urges U.S. to act responsibly in space; NASA lau...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Factbox-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 283.23 million, death toll at 5,716,761; Fauci says Omicron likely to peak in the U.S. by end-January and more

Health News Roundup: Factbox-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 283.23 millio...

 Global
4
Samsung warns China's Xi'an lockdown could affect memory chip manufacturing

Samsung warns China's Xi'an lockdown could affect memory chip manufacturing

South Korea

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021