Shawn Mendes talks about his absence from social media amid release of new song

Shawn Mendes says that he has been having a ''hard time'' lately as he opened up about his absence from social media.

The 23-year-old Canadian singer, who recently broke up with Camila Cabello, posted a video clip on Instagram and talked about his new song ''It'll Be Okay''.

''I'm having a little bit of a hard time with social media at the moment, just kind of my relationship with it, but I have lots of people sending me videos and telling me what's going on,'' he said.

Mendes expressed his gratitude towards fans for supporting him throughout and connecting with his new song.

''I think that when I make music, the ultimate goal is to kind of be sitting there and have my own truth revealed to me. A lot of the time when I’m writing songs, I’m using music as a platform to be able to get to a place inside myself that I wouldn’t be able to get to by just talking to people or thinking about it.

''I see a lot of TikToks of people crying and getting emotional and stuff, and I hope that's because there's some truth in the song, and there lies honestly in it. I just feel so proud of that song and I'm so grateful you guys are connecting with it, and I feel so grateful that people are being vulnerable with it and people are just having fun with it,'' he added.

Mendes and Cabello announced their breakup in November this year. The couple had been dating for close to two years.

On Sunday, Cabello took to her Instagram Stories and informed her fans that she would be offline until the end of the year.

''Going on a lil social media detox till the new year. (I) just wanna spend a little less time on my phone this week,'' Cabello had said.

