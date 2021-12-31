Entertainment News Roundup: Abbey pushed for Elton John to play at Princess Diana's funeral; Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver are finally divorced and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Abbey pushed for Elton John to play at Princess Diana's funeral

Buckingham Palace received a personal appeal from the Dean of Westminster to allow singer Elton John perform at the funeral of Princess Diana, newly released government documents show. Wesley Carr, who himself helped conduct part of the funeral service for Diana at Westminster Abbey after her death in a Paris car crash in August 1997, urged a senior figure in the royal household to include a performance by John, a friend of the princess.

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver are finally divorced

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver have officially finalized their divorce, more than 10 years after proceedings began. Court documents filed on Tuesday showed that a final settlement had been reached between the "Terminator" star and the U.S. journalist, formally ending their 35 year marriage.

Cultural director urges Serbian cinemas to show Srebrenica film

The director of a cultural centre in a largely Muslim part of Serbia has appealed for an acclaimed movie about the massacre of 8,000 Muslims by Bosnian Serb forces in Srebrenica in 1995 to be shown across Serbia. More than 1,000 people watched "Quo Vadis, Aida?", named Best Film in the 2021 European Film Awards, in two screenings in the town of Novi Pazar on Tuesday - the first time it had been shown in any part of Serbia.

U.S. reality TV star Paris Hilton launches metaverse business on Roblox

Paris Hilton commands as much as $1 million a night working as a celebrity DJ, entertaining partiers at clubs in China, Dubai and on the Spanish vacation island of Ibiza. This New Year's Eve, she will be playing an electronic set for the revelers who drop by a venue of a different sort -- her virtual island on Roblox.

