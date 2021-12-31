Left Menu

New bride Katrina Kaif rings in the New Year's Eve by hitting the gym

Actor Katrina Kaif, who recently tied the knot with Vicky Kaushal, is a fitness enthusiast. She does not like missing her workout sessions. Even on New Year's Eve, she hit the gym.

Updated: 31-12-2021 20:08 IST
Actor Katrina Kaif, who recently tied the knot with Vicky Kaushal, is a fitness enthusiast. She does not like missing her workout sessions. Even on New Year's Eve, she hit the gym. Taking to Instagram Story, the new bride Katrina posted a video of her working out at the gym.

In the clip, Katrina and her fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwalla can be seen doing crunches. "Last workout for the year," she captioned the post.

Earlier this year, Katrina made headlines for her marriage with actor Vicky Kaushal. The couple's wedding festivities were held at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan from December 7 to December 9. (ANI)

