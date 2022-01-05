Left Menu

Updated: 05-01-2022 02:29 IST | Created: 05-01-2022 02:26 IST
Entertainment News Roundup: Catalog of late rocker David Bowie sold to Warner Music; Sony delays Marvel film 'Morbius' to April as Omicron surges and more
Representative image Image Credit: Facebook (@warnermusicgroup)

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Catalog of late rocker David Bowie sold to Warner Music

Warner Music Group's publishing unit has bought late British rock star David Bowie's entire catalog spanning six decades, including hits such as "Heroes" and "Let's Dance." Bowie, who pushed the boundaries of music and his own sanity to produce some of the most innovative songs of his generation, died in 2016 aged 69.

Show must go on: Madrid races to substitute COVID-hit La Boheme cast

Madrid's Teatro Real opera house had to act fast when the leading lights of its production of La Boheme contracted COVID-19 one after another, forcing the director to scramble for replacements who will perform together for the first time on Monday night. To mitigate the risk of contamination, Teatro Real productions operate with two full casts, which alternate performances and never come into contact with one another, a theatre spokeswoman said.

Sony delays Marvel film 'Morbius' to April as Omicron surges

Sony Corp's movie studio is delaying the January release of Marvel superhero movie "Morbius" until April 1, the studio said in a statement on Monday. The film starring Jared Leto in the title role has been postponed several times during the COVID-19 pandemic. Its most recent planned release date was Jan. 28.

(With inputs from agencies.)

