Entertainment News Roundup: Music's Grammy Awards indefinitely postponed as Omicron spreads; 'Nevermind': Judge dismisses lawsuit by man who was naked baby on Nirvana album and more

Music's Grammy Awards indefinitely postponed as Omicron spreads

This year's Grammy Awards ceremony honoring top performances in music has been postponed indefinitely because of the rapid spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, organizers said on Wednesday. The show had been scheduled to take place at an arena in downtown Los Angeles and broadcast live on the CBS network on Jan. 31.

'Nevermind': Judge dismisses lawsuit by man who was naked baby on Nirvana album

A federal judge in Los Angeles has dismissed a lawsuit by a man who said the grunge rock group Nirvana sexually exploited him by putting a photo of him as a naked, four-month-old baby on the cover of its classic 1991 album "Nevermind." U.S. District Judge Fernando Olguin on Monday dismissed the lawsuit after the plaintiff Spencer Elden missed a deadline to respond to the defendants' motion to dismiss the case.

Catalog of late rocker David Bowie sold to Warner Music

Warner Music Group's publishing unit has bought late British rock star David Bowie's entire catalog spanning six decades, including hits such as "Heroes" and "Let's Dance." Bowie, who pushed the boundaries of music and his own sanity to produce some of the most innovative songs of his generation, died in 2016 aged 69.

Actress Betty White has a last laugh in biographic comic book

The life of comedic actress Betty White is being celebrated in a new biographical comic book. White, who would have turned 100 on Jan. 17, capped a career of more than 80 years by becoming America's geriatric sweetheart. She died on Friday in her sleep at her home, according to her agent.

Sony delays Marvel film 'Morbius' to April as Omicron surges

Sony Corp's movie studio is delaying the January release of Marvel superhero movie "Morbius" until April 1, the studio said in a statement on Monday. The film starring Jared Leto in the title role has been postponed several times during the COVID-19 pandemic. Its most recent planned release date was Jan. 28.

