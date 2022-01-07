Entertainment News Roundup: Music's Grammy Awards indefinitely postponed as Omicron spreads; Actress Betty White has a last laugh in biographic comic book and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Music's Grammy Awards indefinitely postponed as Omicron spreads

This year's Grammy Awards ceremony honoring top performances in music has been postponed indefinitely because of the rapid spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, organizers said on Wednesday. The show had been scheduled to take place at an arena in downtown Los Angeles and broadcast live on the CBS network on Jan. 31.

'Nevermind': Judge dismisses lawsuit by man who was naked baby on Nirvana album

A federal judge in Los Angeles has dismissed a lawsuit by a man who said the grunge rock group Nirvana sexually exploited him by putting a photo of him as a naked, four-month-old baby on the cover of its classic 1991 album "Nevermind." U.S. District Judge Fernando Olguin on Monday dismissed the lawsuit after the plaintiff Spencer Elden missed a deadline to respond to the defendants' motion to dismiss the case.

Actress Betty White has a last laugh in biographic comic book

The life of comedic actress Betty White is being celebrated in a new biographical comic book. White, who would have turned 100 on Jan. 17, capped a career of more than 80 years by becoming America's geriatric sweetheart. She died on Friday in her sleep at her home, according to her agent.

New comic book details the life of Ringo Starr

The life of former Beatles drummer Ringo Starr is being chronicled in a new comic book as part of TidalWave Comics' "Orbit" series that celebrates public figures "who impact the world." The 22-page book will detail how Starr, 81, "overcame life-threatening illnesses during childhood to how he became one of the world's best drummers of all time in The Beatles."