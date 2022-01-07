Alone Season 9 updates: Nothing official yet but rumors claiming production underway

Alone Season 8, officially titled "Alone: Grizzly Mountain" has premiered on June 3, 2021. Season 9 is one of the highly anticipated episodes in the series and reality series lovers are passionately waiting to know its release date since Season 8 premiered.

Unfortunately, Alone Season 9 is yet to get official green light from History Channel. It looks like fans have to wait some more time for the creator to announce the ninth season.

While Alone Season 9 is yet to get an official announcement, some anonymous sources claimed that the producers of the show are still receiving applications for the ninth season. Seemingly, the ninth season is underway, and we could expect it around mid-2022.

Alone Season 9 will follow the self-documented daily struggles of 10 individuals who can survive alone in the wilderness for as long as possible using a limited amount of survival equipment. If you are interested to know more about how to participate in Alone, you can email the History channel at alonecasting@itv.com with your name, age, contact information, location, and a brief description of your survival expertise!

You will be emailing Leftfield Entertainment, the producer of Alone. Leftfield Entertainment may use your information to contact you about the show or other opportunities that it believes may interest you.

Alone Season 8 was filmed in Fall 2020 on the shores of Chilko Lake, British Columbia, a high-altitude glacial-fed lake on the dry eastern side of the Coast Mountains, which is also known as Grizzly Mountain.

According to the rules of the reality show, it typically leaves its contestants isolated in the wilderness with limited resources to see who can survive the longest. The winner usually gets a hefty cash prize. The last remaining contestant wins a $500,000 cash prize.

There is no official release date for Alone Season 9 yet. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get more updates on History Channel reality shows.

