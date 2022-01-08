Entertainment News Roundup: Music's Grammy Awards indefinitely postponed as Omicron spreads; New comic book details the life of Ringo Starr and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Music's Grammy Awards indefinitely postponed as Omicron spreads

This year's Grammy Awards ceremony honoring top performances in music has been postponed indefinitely because of the rapid spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, organizers said on Wednesday. The show had been scheduled to take place at an arena in downtown Los Angeles and broadcast live on the CBS network on Jan. 31.

Sidney Poitier, first Black actor to win best actor Academy Award, dies at 94

Sidney Poitier, who broke through racial barriers as the first Black winner of the best actor Oscar for his role in "Lilies of the Field," and inspired a generation during the civil rights movement, has died at age 94, Bahamas Prime Minister Philip Davis said on Friday. "It is with great sadness that I learned this morning of the passing of Sir Sidney Poitier," Davis said in a speech broadcast on Facebook. "But even as we mourn, we celebrate the life of a great Bahamian: a cultural icon, an actor and film director, an entrepreneur, civil and human rights activist and, latterly, a diplomat."

New comic book details the life of Ringo Starr

The life of former Beatles drummer Ringo Starr is being chronicled in a new comic book as part of TidalWave Comics' "Orbit" series that celebrates public figures "who impact the world." The 22-page book will detail how Starr, 81, "overcame life-threatening illnesses during childhood to how he became one of the world's best drummers of all time in The Beatles."

A Minute With: 'Boba Fett' actors on the gangsters of the new 'Star Wars' series

"The Book of Boba Fett," a new "Star Wars" series streaming weekly on Disney+, fleshes out the life story of a mysterious bounty hunter who captivated fans with brief appearances in 1980's "The Empire Strikes Back" and 1983's "Return of the Jedi." Temuera Morrison portrays the armored warrior alongside Ming-Na Wen as Fennec Shand, a mercenary who is Fett's partner in crime. Both characters were seen briefly at the end of season two of "The Mandalorian" TV series. The "Boba Fett" series takes place in the same timeline.

Golden Globes to be private event with no live-stream

The Golden Globes will be a private event this year with no live-stream, organisers said, as they prepare to hold a pared-down ceremony on Sunday with no celebrity red carpet following controversy last year. Dramas "The Power of the Dog" and "Belfast" lead nominations with seven nods each, and winners will be announced online.

