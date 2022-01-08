Left Menu

L-G Ladakh R K Mathur visits Phyang monastery

He said the union territory administration is striving to protect the rich culture and heritage of Ladakh.The L-G made the remark after local councillor Tundup Nurbu requested for construction of a museum at Phyang monastery to preserve and put centuries-old statues and sacred artefacts on display for visitors.We plan to support museums with a good collection and precious collection of artefacts in the monasteries starting from the next financial year.

PTI | Leh | Updated: 08-01-2022 21:09 IST | Created: 08-01-2022 21:09 IST
L-G Ladakh R K Mathur visits Phyang monastery
  • Country:
  • India

Ladakh Lieutenant Governor (L-G) R K Mathur on Saturday visited the Phyang monastery and said his administration plans to support museums at monasteries having precious collections of artefacts from the next financial year. He said the union territory administration is striving to protect the rich culture and heritage of Ladakh.

The L-G made the remark after local councillor Tundup Nurbu requested for construction of a museum at Phyang monastery to preserve and put centuries-old statues and sacred artefacts on display for visitors.

''We plan to support museums with a good collection and precious collection of artefacts in the monasteries starting from the next financial year. The UT Administration is striving to protect the rich culture and heritage of Ladakh,'' Mathur said.

He also shared the administration's plan to document and record the history of each village in Ladakh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Peculiar binary star spotted with heartbeat but no pulsations contrary

Peculiar binary star spotted with heartbeat but no pulsations contrary

India
2
AISCD gets approval to hold first World Deaf T20 Cricket championship in 2023

AISCD gets approval to hold first World Deaf T20 Cricket championship in 202...

 India
3
Study finds earth's volcanic hotspots are cool

Study finds earth's volcanic hotspots are cool

 United States
4
Explained: Why doesn't NASA's Webb space telescope have cameras?

Explained: Why doesn't NASA's Webb space telescope have cameras?

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022