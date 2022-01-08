L-G Ladakh R K Mathur visits Phyang monastery

Ladakh Lieutenant Governor (L-G) R K Mathur on Saturday visited the Phyang monastery and said his administration plans to support museums at monasteries having precious collections of artefacts from the next financial year. He said the union territory administration is striving to protect the rich culture and heritage of Ladakh.

The L-G made the remark after local councillor Tundup Nurbu requested for construction of a museum at Phyang monastery to preserve and put centuries-old statues and sacred artefacts on display for visitors.

''We plan to support museums with a good collection and precious collection of artefacts in the monasteries starting from the next financial year. The UT Administration is striving to protect the rich culture and heritage of Ladakh,'' Mathur said.

He also shared the administration's plan to document and record the history of each village in Ladakh.

