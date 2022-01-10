Entertainment News Roundup: 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Rules Again, 'The 355' Misfires; Sidney Poitier, first Black actor to win best actor Academy Award, dies at 94

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Box Office: 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Rules Again, 'The 355' Misfires

Jessica Chastain, Penelope Cruz, Lupita Nyong'o and the cast of Universal's globe-trotting espionage thriller "The 355" were no match for "Spider-Man: No Way Home," which dominated at the box office in its fourth weekend. The latest Spidey adventure, starring Tom Holland as the title web-slinger, collected a leading $33 million from 4,108 theaters between Friday and Sunday, boosting its domestic tally to $668 million. After this weekend's haul, "Spider-Man: No Way Home" stands as the sixth-highest grossing movie in history at the domestic box office, surpassing "Titanic" ($659 million) and "Jurassic World" ($652 million). At this rate, it'll soon take the No. 5 spot, which currently belongs to "Avengers: Infinity War" ($678 million).

Sidney Poitier, first Black actor to win best actor Academy Award, dies at 94

Sidney Poitier, who broke through racial barriers as the first Black winner of the best actor Oscar for his role in "Lilies of the Field," and inspired a generation during the civil rights movement, has died at age 94, Bahamas Prime Minister Philip Davis said on Friday. "It is with great sadness that I learned this morning of the passing of Sir Sidney Poitier," Davis said in a speech broadcast on Facebook. "But even as we mourn, we celebrate the life of a great Bahamian: a cultural icon, an actor and film director, an entrepreneur, civil and human rights activist and, latterly, a diplomat."

