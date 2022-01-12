Entertainment News Roundup: Box Office: 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Rules Again, 'The 355' Misfires; Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. asks U.S. judge to throw out rape accuser's lawsuit and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Box Office: 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Rules Again, 'The 355' Misfires

Jessica Chastain, Penelope Cruz, Lupita Nyong'o and the cast of Universal's globe-trotting espionage thriller "The 355" were no match for "Spider-Man: No Way Home," which dominated at the box office in its fourth weekend. The latest Spidey adventure, starring Tom Holland as the title web-slinger, collected a leading $33 million from 4,108 theaters between Friday and Sunday, boosting its domestic tally to $668 million. After this weekend's haul, "Spider-Man: No Way Home" stands as the sixth-highest grossing movie in history at the domestic box office, surpassing "Titanic" ($659 million) and "Jurassic World" ($652 million). At this rate, it'll soon take the No. 5 spot, which currently belongs to "Avengers: Infinity War" ($678 million).

Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. asks U.S. judge to throw out rape accuser's lawsuit

Cuba Gooding Jr. has asked a U.S. judge to dismiss a $6 million civil lawsuit filed by a woman who accused the Oscar-winning actor of raping her twice in 2013, saying she took too long to sue by waiting nearly seven years. The woman, known in court papers by the pseudonym Jane Doe, sued Gooding in August 2020 for allegedly raping her in August 2013 at a hotel room in Manhattan's SoHo neighborhood, soon after she met him in a Greenwich Village restaurant and lounge. Gooding has denied her claims.

'Hippy granddad' O Yeong-su wins S.Korea's first Golden Globe for 'Squid Game' role

South Korean actor O Yeong-su won the country's first Golden Globe award on Sunday for his role in Netflix hit "Squid Game" , drawing cheers at home and abroad despite criticism for the ceremony's organisers over a lack of diversity. O, 77, won best supporting actor in television for his portrayal of Oh II-nam, also known as The Host or Player 001, becoming the first South Korean ever to snatch a Golden Globe.

Actress Betty White died of stroke suffered 6 days earlier

The cause of actress Betty White's death on New Year's Eve, at age 99, was a stroke she had suffered nearly a week earlier, a copy of the performer's death certificate posted online by TMZ.com on Monday showed. The partially redacted certificate stated White's cause of death as a "cerebrovascular accident," a medical term for a stroke or the loss of blood flow to the brain caused by a clot or ruptured blood vessels, resulting in brain tissue damage.

Kim Kardashian, Floyd Mayweather sued over promotion of crypto token

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian and boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. are facing a lawsuit alleging the celebrities misled investors in their promotion of a cryptocurrency token. The lawsuit, filed Jan. 7 in Los Angeles federal court, claims the celebrities touted tokens sold by EthereumMax, or EMAX, in order to boost its price and make themselves a profit "at the expense of their followers and investors."

This year's Oscars show will go on, with a host

The Academy Awards will have a host for the first time since 2018 and return to their longtime home at the Dolby Theatre, broadcaster ABC said on Tuesday. While other awards shows have been postponed because of a surge in COVID-19 cases, Walt Disney Co's ABC said plans remain in place to hold the Oscars, the highest film honors, on March 27 in Los Angeles.

WWE rival sues over alleged illegal wrestling monopoly

World Wrestling Entertainment Inc was sued on Tuesday by a smaller rival that accused it of violating federal antitrust law by monopolizing the professional wrestling market. MLW Media LLC accused WWE and its Chief Executive Vince McMahon of threatening content partners for doing business with MLW, to help protect its 85% share of the U.S. market for professional wrestling broadcasting rights.

'Send It To Me': Rolling Stones honoured with Royal Mail stamps

The Rolling Stones are being honoured on new British stamps, with a dedicated set featuring their performances worldwide as the legendary rock band marks their 60th anniversary this year. Britain's Royal Mail said on Tuesday it will issue a special set of 12 stamps "as a tribute to one of the most enduring rock groups of all time".

