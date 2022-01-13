Entertainment News Roundup: Kim Kardashian, Floyd Mayweather sued over promotion of crypto token; This year's Oscars show will go on, with a host and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

'House of Gucci' and Lady Gaga land SAG award nominations

High fashion drama "House of Gucci" led the nominations https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/key-nominations-2022-screen-actors-guild-awards-2022-01-12 on Wednesday for Hollywood's Screen Actors Guild Awards, scoring nods for the top prize of best cast and for the performances of stars Lady Gaga and Jared Leto. The awards, voted on by members of the SAG-AFTRA acting union, are closely watched as indicators of which movies will fare well at the Oscars ceremony in March. Actors form the largest group that will vote for the Academy Awards.

Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. asks U.S. judge to throw out rape accuser's lawsuit

Cuba Gooding Jr. has asked a U.S. judge to dismiss a $6 million civil lawsuit filed by a woman who accused the Oscar-winning actor of raping her twice in 2013, saying she took too long to sue by waiting nearly seven years. The woman, known in court papers by the pseudonym Jane Doe, sued https://www.reuters.com/article/us-people-cuba-gooding-jr/actor-cuba-gooding-jr-accused-of-2013-rape-in-lawsuit-filed-by-unnamed-woman-idUSKCN25E2IZ Gooding in August 2020 for allegedly raping her in August 2013 at a hotel room in Manhattan's SoHo neighborhood, soon after she met him in a Greenwich Village restaurant and lounge. Gooding has denied her claims.

Shorter Berlin Film Festival to go ahead with masks, COVID testing

The Berlin Film Festival will go ahead in person next month but will use only half the available seating capacity and require attendees to adhere to strict COVID-19 protocols, organisers said on Wednesday. With the Omicron variant of the coronavirus spreading fast in Germany, the organisers of the Berlinale, as it is widely known, have been at pains to make the festival happen in a safe environment after it went online last year.

Oscar-shortlisted 'Ascension' captures chase of the 'Chinese Dream'

Filmmaker Jessica Kingdon travelled to 51 locations across China on a quest to document everyday scenes showing the country's economic progress and the growing class divide. The result is "Ascension", her debut feature which has been shortlisted for the Oscars and which Kingdon hopes will get audiences reflecting on the universal aspects of consumerism.

Actress Betty White died of stroke suffered 6 days earlier

The cause of actress Betty White's death on New Year's Eve, at age 99, was a stroke she had suffered nearly a week earlier, a copy of the performer's death certificate posted online by TMZ.com on Monday showed. The partially redacted certificate stated White's cause of death as a "cerebrovascular accident," a medical term for a stroke or the loss of blood flow to the brain caused by a clot or ruptured blood vessels, resulting in brain tissue damage.

Kim Kardashian, Floyd Mayweather sued over promotion of crypto token

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian and boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. are facing a lawsuit alleging the celebrities misled investors in their promotion of a cryptocurrency token. The lawsuit, filed Jan. 7 in Los Angeles federal court, claims the celebrities touted tokens sold by EthereumMax, or EMAX, in order to boost its price and make themselves a profit "at the expense of their followers and investors."

This year's Oscars show will go on, with a host

The Academy Awards will have a host for the first time since 2018 and return to their longtime home at the Dolby Theatre, broadcaster ABC said on Tuesday. While other awards shows have been postponed because of a surge in COVID-19 cases, Walt Disney Co's ABC said plans remain in place to hold the Oscars, the highest film honors, on March 27 in Los Angeles.

WWE rival sues over alleged illegal wrestling monopoly

World Wrestling Entertainment Inc was sued on Tuesday by a smaller rival that accused it of violating federal antitrust law by monopolizing the professional wrestling market. MLW Media LLC accused WWE and its Chief Executive Vince McMahon of threatening content partners for doing business with MLW, to help protect its 85% share of the U.S. market for professional wrestling broadcasting rights.

'Send It To Me': Rolling Stones honoured with Royal Mail stamps

The Rolling Stones are being honoured on new British stamps, with a dedicated set featuring their performances worldwide as the legendary rock band marks their 60th anniversary this year. Britain's Royal Mail said on Tuesday it will issue a special set of 12 stamps "as a tribute to one of the most enduring rock groups of all time".

Key nominations for the 2022 Screen Actors Guild awards

Nominations for the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards were announced on Wednesday for the best performances in film and television in 2021. The winners will be announced at a televised ceremony on Feb. 27. BEST MOVIE CAST

