Entertainment News Roundup: Billie Eilish, Harry Styles among Coachella lineup as festival returns; Netflix raises monthly subscription prices in U.S., Canada and more

Billie Eilish, Harry Styles among Coachella lineup as festival returns

Singers Billie Eilish and Harry Styles as well as rapper Kanye West and group Swedish House Mafia are among the line-up for this year's Coachella, organisers said on Thursday, as the music festival returns after three years. One of the world's biggest music festivals, Coachella was last held in 2019 and scrapped in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Organisers said in June the open-air festival, held in the California desert, would return over the weekends of April 15-17 and April 22-24 this year.

"The Matrix" co-producer Village Roadshow considering strategic options - WSJ

Village Roadshow Entertainment Group, which has co-produced 'Joker' and 'The Matrix', is considering taking on an investor or selling itself, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing sources familiar with the matter. Village Roadshow's controlling shareholder, Vine Alternative Investments, has tapped PJT Partners Inc and held talks with potential buyers, the report said, adding that the process may not result in a deal.

Putting superstitions aside, Denzel Washington takes on 'Macbeth'

Denzel Washington portrays one of William Shakespeare's most famous characters in "The Tragedy of Macbeth" , a new adaptation of the 400-year-old play the Oscar winning actor says he had never seen staged before. The Hollywood star plays the titular role in Joel Coen's black and white film version of the tragedy about a Scottish general who, spurred on by his wife, commits murder to access the throne.

S.African singer Msaki's new electro album recalls mine massacre

Backed by silky synthesizers and down-tempo electronic beats, South African singer Msaki's new Afropop album revisits the 2012 killing by police of dozens of striking mine workers that she says inspired her to protest against social injustice. Singing in her Xhosa mother tongue, Msaki's lilting voice aims to capture the sadness and disappointment felt by many after the showdown between police and strikers at the Marikana platinum mine 110 kms (68 miles) northwest of Johannesburg.

Netflix raises monthly subscription prices in U.S., Canada

Netflix Inc has raised its monthly subscription price by $1 to $2 per month in the United States depending on the plan, the company said on Friday, to help pay for new programming to compete in the crowded streaming TV market. The standard plan, which allows for two simultaneous streams, now costs $15.49 per month, up from $13.99, in the United States.

'Nevermind' baby sues Nirvana again

The man depicted as a naked baby on Nirvana's 1991 album "Nevermind" has revived his lawsuit accusing the band of sexually exploiting him, after a U.S. judge dismissed an earlier version of the case. Spencer Elden, the plaintiff, maintained in an amended complaint filed on Wednesday in Los Angeles that the "lascivious nature of his image" amounted to "child pornography" that helped the band reap tens of millions of dollars at his expense.

Alec Baldwin will turn over cellphone in probe of movie set shooting - lawyer

A lawyer for Alec Baldwin on Thursday said the actor would hand over his cellphone as part of a probe into the fatal shooting of a cinematographer on the movie set of Western "Rust," but police in New Mexico said they had yet to receive the device. Baldwin's lawyer, Aaron Dyer, said he had reached a deal with New Mexico authorities to turn in the phone after steps were taken to protect the actor's privacy regarding matters unrelated to the "Rust" investigation.

'Spider-Man' helps Cineworld box office sales climb

Cineworld's on Friday reported its December box office sales recovered to nearly 90% of pre-pandemic levels helped by the Marvel superhero film "Spider-Man: No Way Home", sending its shares 3% higher in early trade. The world's second-largest theatre operator said its cash flow turned positive in the fourth quarter after sales improved.

Betty Blue director Jean-Jacques Beineix dies aged 75 - AFP

French film director Jean-Jacques Beineix died on Thursday at the age of 75, his family told Agence France Presse on Friday. Beineix came to prominence with his first film, "Diva", in 1980, and achieved wider international fame in 1986 with the movie "Betty Blue", starring Jean-Hugues Anglade and Beatrice Dalle.

