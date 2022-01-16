Entertainment News Roundup: "The Matrix" co-producer Village Roadshow considering strategic options - WSJ; Alec Baldwin turns over cellphone for 'Rust' shooting probe and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

"The Matrix" co-producer Village Roadshow considering strategic options - WSJ

Village Roadshow Entertainment Group, which has co-produced 'Joker' and 'The Matrix', is considering taking on an investor or selling itself, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing sources familiar with the matter. Village Roadshow's controlling shareholder, Vine Alternative Investments, has tapped PJT Partners Inc and held talks with potential buyers, the report said, adding that the process may not result in a deal.

Alec Baldwin turns over cellphone for 'Rust' shooting probe

Actor Alec Baldwin has handed over his cellphone to investigators who are looking into the fatal shooting on the New Mexico set of the film "Rust" in October, his attorney and a law enforcement official said on Friday. A search warrant for Baldwin's iPhone was issued in December. The Santa Fe County, New Mexico, sheriff's office had said earlier this week that it was still trying to obtain the device from the "30 Rock" actor.

Netflix raises monthly subscription prices in U.S., Canada

Netflix Inc has raised its monthly subscription price by $1 to $2 per month in the United States depending on the plan, the company said on Friday, to help pay for new programming to compete in the crowded streaming TV market. The standard plan, which allows for two simultaneous streams, now costs $15.49 per month, up from $13.99, in the United States.

Betty Blue director Jean-Jacques Beineix dies aged 75 - AFP

French film director Jean-Jacques Beineix died on Thursday at the age of 75, his family told Agence France Presse on Friday. Beineix came to prominence with his first film, "Diva", in 1980, and achieved wider international fame in 1986 with the movie "Betty Blue", starring Jean-Hugues Anglade and Beatrice Dalle.

