Entertainment News Roundup: Jon Stewart to receive Mark Twain Prize for American Humor; French actor Gaspard Ulliel dies at 37 after ski accident and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Jon Stewart to receive Mark Twain Prize for American Humor

Comedian Jon Stewart, whose irreverent brand of political and media satire made him a beloved figure on television, will receive the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor at the Kennedy Center in Washington in April, becoming the 23rd recipient of the prize. The national prize is named after novelist and essayist Samuel Langhorne Clemens, known by his pen name Mark Twain. Richard Pryor was the first recipient of the prize; its last recipient was Dave Chappelle.

French actor Gaspard Ulliel dies at 37 after ski accident

French actor Gaspard Ulliel, known for appearing in Chanel perfume ads and portraying fashion designer Yves Saint Laurent in a 2014 biopic, has died at 37 following a ski accident in the Alps, French media reported on Wednesday. Ulliel, who won a French Cesar award in 2017 for best actor for his role in "It's Only the End of the World," a film by director Xavier Dolan, was the face of the Bleu de Chanel men's fragrance.

'Bat Out of Hell' singer Meat Loaf dies aged 74

Meat Loaf, the U.S. rock star whose debut "Bat Out of Hell" became one of the best-selling albums of all time, has died aged 74. Delivering epic anthems about love, lust and motorcycles with an intensity bordering on melodrama, Meat Loaf became an enduring - and sometimes bombastic - rock icon in the late 1970s.

Brazilian samba singer Elza Soares dead at 91

Elza Soares, one of the most revered singers in Brazilian samba music, died at her home in Rio de Janeiro on Thursday, aged 91. She died of natural causes, her press representative said.

Analysis-Netflix's modest growth forecast casts pall over streaming

Even as Netflix Inc executives sought to reassure investors in a Thursday video interview that its long-term prospects for streaming media remain bright, with its popular series "Bridgerton" returning for a second season and a science-fiction film starring Ryan Reynolds coming soon, shares slipped. By the end of the 45-minute earnings interview, Netflix stock was down more than 20%, casting a pall over the entertainment industry. Wall Street analysts and the company's own executives struggled to explain why the world's dominant streaming service forecast modest growth for the first three months of 2022, when many had anticipated a return to predictable, pre-pandemic quarterly gains.

Elton John says hello again with resumed goodbye tour

Flamboyant British rocker Elton John has resumed his "Farewell Yellow Brick Road" tour, returning to the stage in New Orleans after a nearly two-year hiatus. The "Tiny Dancer" and "Crocodile Rock" hitmaker, 74, played the Crescent City on Wednesday night. Marking his retirement from performing on the road, John's global tour began in September 2018. Like other musicians he was forced to postpone live shows due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

'I hope paradise is as you remember it' - stars pay tribute to Meat Loaf

Meat Loaf, the U.S. rock star whose debut "Bat Out of Hell" became one of the best-selling albums of all time, has died aged 74. Here are reactions from fellow entertainers and others. AMERICAN SINGER CHER:

Amazon reveals 'Lord of the Rings' subtitle that hints at storyline

The long-awaited, expensive Middle-earth fantasy series from Amazon.com Inc has a name: "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power." Amazon's Prime Video revealed the full name of the fantasy series on Wednesday ahead of its planned streaming debut of Sept. 2.

Tearful Adele postpones Las Vegas shows due to COVID delays

A tearful and apologetic Adele on Thursday postponed a series of Las Vegas concerts due to start on Friday because half her crew was sick with COVID-19 and the pandemic has caused delivery delays. The British superstar had been scheduled to start a three-month residence at the Caesars Palace Hotel in what were to be her first live appearances since 2017.

'The Voice' taken off air as #MeToo scandal hits Dutch television

The original Dutch version of global blockbuster TV talent show The Voice, which spawned local versions in over 150 countries, has been taken off the air after allegations of sexually inappropriate behaviour, including by celebrities. The scandal threatens to affect other figures in the Dutch media and entertainment world in the first big #MeToo moment in the Netherlands since the global movement to stop sexual harassment of women began some four years ago.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)