Entertainment News Roundup: 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Swings to Sixth-Highest Grossing Movie in History With $1.69 Billion Globally; 'Bat Out of Hell' singer Meat Loaf dies aged 74 and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Swings to Sixth-Highest Grossing Movie in History With $1.69 Billion Globally

Add another notch on "Spider-Man: No Way Home's" long list of box office achievements. Over the weekend, Sony's comic book adventure became the sixth-highest grossing movie in history with $1.69 billion at the global box office (not adjusted for inflation). It passed "Jurassic World" ($1.67 billion) and "The Lion King" ($1.66 billion) to secure that spot.

'Bat Out of Hell' singer Meat Loaf dies aged 74

Meat Loaf, the U.S. rock star whose debut "Bat Out of Hell" became one of the best-selling albums of all time, has died aged 74. Delivering epic anthems about love, lust and motorcycles with an intensity bordering on melodrama, Meat Loaf became an enduring - and sometimes bombastic - rock icon in the late 1970s.

Adele postponement sidelines fans, disrupts live music recovery

Elton John returned to the stage this week for the first time in nearly two years, and big names including Billie Eilish and Justin Bieber are getting ready to tour around the world. But as the live music business was preparing for a rebound from COVID-19 this year, 15-time Grammy winner Adele tearfully announced the pandemic had forced a last-minute postponement of her highly anticipated residency at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.

