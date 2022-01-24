“GLAM ONN 2022” THE STELLAR AND GLAMOROUS CALENDAR TO FEATURE SANGEETA BIJLANI ON THE COVER , SUGAR COSMETICS PRESENTER AND POWERED BY MALABAR GOLD AND DIAMONDS

24th January 2022, Mumbai Maharashtra - Let us begin 2022 with a grander-than-life Calendar, SUGAR Cosmetics presents GLAM ONN 2022, themed 'The Royal Era'. The calendar will portray the royal lifestyle of His & Her Majesty. With renowned celebrities and supermodels onboard, this is definitely not to be mistaken for your ordinary calendar. SUGAR Cosmetics presents ''GLAM ONN 2022'' is the most fashionable calendar with supermodels from the glamour industry working in confederacy with a renowned designer of excruciating garments, a Jewellery shoot with couture collection, famed photographer Priyankk Nandwana, and videographer Suzad Khan to produce influential photography. The theme for the year 2022 has been chosen to showcase the charisma of the traditional and rich Indian culture. Showcasing grandeur and royalty, the GLAM ONN 2022 calendar shoot is nothing short of a magnificent royal court. Glam Onn 2022 has SUGAR Cosmetics onboard as its Title Partner and is the exclusive makeup partner for the entire Glam Onn calendar this year. SUGAR Cosmetics, as a brand, believes in creating state-of-the-art premium products that make a woman look bold and free. Hence, SUGAR Cosmetics presents GLAM ONN 2022 will portray the ideology of boldness and royalty in the lives of the women of the Royal Era, sending the women of our generation the message that they can rule the world one look at a time. SUGAR Cosmetics, a cult-favorite amongst Gen Z and millennials, is one of the fastest-growing, premium beauty brands in India. With its clutter-breaking persona, signature low-poly packaging, and chart-topping products, SUGAR is the makeup of choice for the bold, independent women who refuse to be stereotyped into roles. Therefore, this year, they will be pairing with GLAM ONN 2022 to bring back the majestic queen and king appearances. Celebrity Featuring on the calendar 2022: - Sangeeta Bijlani, Mugdha Godse, Sara Khan, Smita Gondkar, Ulka Gupta, Vikramjeet Virk, Mrunal Jain & Himanshu Malhotra. Models featuring for the calendar 2022: - Shree Radhe, Kavita Kharayat, Sunny Kamble, Iris Maity, Urvi Shetty, Riya Subodh, Parul Bindal, Amardeep, Priyanka Karunakaran, Vaibhav Maurya, Shourya Aditya, Lakshya Sharma, Rohullah mehndi Founder Blanckanvas Media Mr. Parimal Mehhta says, ''This year, Glam Onn will highlight the charismatic beauty embedded in the lifestyles of His & Her majesty. We'll be recreating the dynamism of ancient India, reflecting into the royal couture collection as well as the regal jewelry & makeup. The calendar will be one of the biggest star-studded calendars with so many celebrities and supermodels coming under one roof to create an impact and become the magnificent calendar it is destined to be.” Title sponsor- SUGAR Cosmetics Powered by - Malabar Gold and Diamonds Exclusive makeup partner - SUGAR Cosmetics Skin glowing partner - Skin Works Fashion and lifestyle partner - Svar fine jewelry Footwear Partner - Regal shoes Launch Partner - Kingsman juhu Hydration Partner - Brijeel Location Partner - Sets in the city Accessory Partner - Horra Luxury Entertainment partner - Photofit Shot on - Lumix Beverage partner - Ocean PR - Parul Chawla, Picture N Kraft About the Blanckanvas Media: - Blanckanvas Media Pvt. Ltd. seeks to elevate the brand to new heights by striving to provide you with the best performance across all the services they offer. Blanckanvas Media's team of professional individuals and affiliations with known names ensure the deliverance of quality work.

