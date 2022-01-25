Entertainment News Roundup: Sony Music says it acquires Bob Dylan's catalog of recorded music; 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Swings to Sixth-Highest Grossing Movie in History With $1.69 Billion Globally and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Sony Music says it acquires Bob Dylan's catalog of recorded music

Sony Music Entertainment said on Monday it has acquired Bob Dylan's catalog of recorded music, including his performances of such popular songs as "Blowin' in the Wind" and "Knockin' on Heaven's Door," as well as the rights to future releases. The deal is the latest in Sony Music's six-decade relationship with the artist, and covers Dylan's body of work since 1962. Variety cited sources who valued the deal at $150 million to $200 million.

'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Swings to Sixth-Highest Grossing Movie in History With $1.69 Billion Globally

Add another notch on "Spider-Man: No Way Home's" long list of box office achievements. Over the weekend, Sony's comic book adventure became the sixth-highest grossing movie in history with $1.69 billion at the global box office (not adjusted for inflation). It passed "Jurassic World" ($1.67 billion) and "The Lion King" ($1.66 billion) to secure that spot.

Dior showcases glittering craftsmanship on Paris runway

Christian Dior took to the runway with sparkles and tailoring on Monday for the first day of Paris' Haute Couture week, sending models down the catwalk in strapless dresses and neat winter jackets. While the fashion world is still wavering on how to cope with the coronavirus outbreak, Dior decided to stage an in-person catwalk show for one of the most anticipated events of the season.

