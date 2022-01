Entertainment News Roundup: Alec Baldwin seeks dismissal of civil suit over fatal 'Rust' shooting; NBCUniversal lowering its TV ratings expectations for Winter Olympics and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Alec Baldwin seeks dismissal of civil suit over fatal 'Rust' shooting

Attorneys for Alec Baldwin and other producers of the movie "Rust" are asking a court to dismiss a civil lawsuit filed by a script supervisor who was on the set when the actor fatally shot a cinematographer. In a filing in Los Angeles Superior Court on Monday, the attorneys said the claim by Mamie Mitchell should be thrown out because there was no evidence that Baldwin or any of the producers intended harm. Baldwin was the lead actor and a producer of the independent film, a Western.

NBCUniversal lowering its TV ratings expectations for Winter Olympics

NBCUniversal is lowering its TV ratings expectations for the Beijing Winter Games by as much as half depending on the time of day and the platform, the company said on Tuesday, as it prepares to broadcast its second Olympic Games in a pandemic. Comcast Corp-owned NBCU and other media companies are also wrestling with a ratings measurement system they say fails to capture consumers' shift to streaming.

Chile's President-elect Boric sends Taylor Swift 'hugs' over song writing tiff, goes viral

Chile's millennial President-elect Gabriel Boric has taken sides in his first international incident: backing pop music superstar Taylor Swift in a social media stand-off with Blur front man Damon Albarn over her songwriting credentials. Albarn, the British co-founder and songwriter for the Gorillaz, had suggested that Swift did not write all her own songs in a media interview, which prompted an angry reaction from the U.S. singer. Albarn later apologized.

Sony Music says it acquires Bob Dylan's catalog of recorded music

Sony Music Entertainment said on Monday it has acquired Bob Dylan's catalog of recorded music, including his performances of such popular songs as "Blowin' in the Wind" and "Knockin' on Heaven's Door," as well as the rights to future releases. The deal is the latest in Sony Music's six-decade relationship with the artist, and covers Dylan's body of work since 1962. Variety cited sources who valued the deal at $150 million to $200 million.

'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Swings to Sixth-Highest Grossing Movie in History With $1.69 Billion Globally

Add another notch on "Spider-Man: No Way Home's" long list of box office achievements. Over the weekend, Sony's comic book adventure became the sixth-highest grossing movie in history with $1.69 billion at the global box office (not adjusted for inflation). It passed "Jurassic World" ($1.67 billion) and "The Lion King" ($1.66 billion) to secure that spot.

Dior showcases glittering craftsmanship on Paris runway

Christian Dior took to the runway with sparkles and tailoring on Monday for the first day of Paris' Haute Couture week, sending models down the catwalk in strapless dresses and neat winter jackets. While the fashion world is still wavering on how to cope with the coronavirus outbreak, Dior decided to stage an in-person catwalk show for one of the most anticipated events of the season.

Neil Young to Spotify: Either remove my music or Joe Rogan podcast

Neil Young has threatened to pull his music from the Spotify streaming service in protest of its relationship with podcaster Joe Rogan, who the prolific singer-songwriter accuses of spreading misinformation about COVID-19, according to media reports on Tuesday. Young, who survived polio as a child, briefly posted a letter on his website addressed to his manager and his record label, Warner Music Group, demanding that Spotify no longer carry his music. The letter was later deleted.

Imagine no possessions: Beatles memorabilia (virtually) up for auction

John Lennon's son Julian is auctioning off pieces of memorabilia relating to the Beatles, including three guitars given to him by his father and handwritten notes about the 1968 song "Hey Jude" - but not physically. Instead, the auction is a sale of non-fungible tokens (NFTs), a type of digital asset. Each winning bidder will be able to claim ownership of a digital file described as an "audio/visual collectible" in which Julian Lennon narrates a "specific heartfelt memory".

Stéphane Rolland returns to Paris catwalk with bold silhouettes

French label Stéphane Rolland returned to the runway on Tuesday for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic began, offering an array of feminine draped dresses and billowing cloud-like gowns at Paris Fashion Week. After almost two years, the designer Stéphane Rolland said he felt it was time to get back to an in-person show for his new couture collection.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)