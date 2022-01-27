Mob Psyco 100 Season 3 to cover the last three arcs of the original manga

Mob Psyco 100 is undeniably a beloved modern classic. No wonder fans are waiting for the next season of the anime series. The first two seasons were released in 2016 and 2019, respectively. The series accumulated a huge fan base across the world and received many positive reviews from critics. Thankfully, Mob Psyco 100 Season 3 has already been announced, and the team has begun its production.

Studio Bones released a teaser trailer on October 19, 2021, to announce the return of Mob Psyco 100 with a Season 3. Takahiro Hasui will direct Mob Psyco 100 Season 3, with YuzuruTachikawa serving as the chief director. Most of the main cast members are reprising their roles.

Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 could bring back Dimple, TerukiHanazawa, Reign Arataka, Shou Suzuki, and RitsuKageyama, Shou Suzuki and RitsuKageyama.

It is reported that fans would see a new character named HarukiAmakusa in Mob Psycho 100 Season 3. Haruaki Amakusa is a self-proclaimed yōkai hunter. He always carries an objective to hunt the association for a spiritual monster known as Hyakki.

Amakusa is capable of sensing the presence and activity of yōkai. He isn't particularly powerful, mentioning that it took him three days to take down a single yōkai in the past. Amakusa channels the spirit of Mumbo Jumbo and his ancestors to enhance his power.

Although the second season did not follow the full and exact story of the manga, it concluded so well that viewers think the anime series has come to its natural conclusion with the second run. However, the announcement of Season 3 after three years made fans delighted. It seems the directors would come up with new ideas in Mob Psyco 100 Season 3.

The original manga has a total of 101 chapters in its 16 volumes. The first two seasons adapted 91 chapters, and the rest will be included in Mob Psycho 100 Season 3. Therefore the third season would likely be the end of the anime series. Season 2 shows the emergence of the Divine Tree, which grew from the broccoli seed that Mob kept in his pocket, the same event that ended the "World Domination Arc" and Volume 12.

Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 will cover the final three arcs, namely the Divine Tree Arc, the Telepathy Mini-Arc, and the ???% Arc, plus and the conclusion chapter.

Season 2 ends with Mob defeating Antagonist Toichiro, taking him into custody, and turning him into a living bomb. Later, Mob would transmit the power into his body so that the power of the explosion can be reduced. But Mob loses all his power and is being considered feeble by everyone.

Mob is always afraid of losing his psychic power. In a bid to retain his psychic power, Mob works as an assistant to a con artist and self-proclaimed psychic called ReigenArataka. Mob wants a normal life, but problems continue chasing him.

The exact release date for Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 is yet to be announced. However, The Japanese voice actor Setsuo Itou Twitted on the release of post-Mob Psyco 100 Season 3. He wrote the anime will not take much time to arrive.

Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for more updates on the anime series.

