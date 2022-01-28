Entertainment News Roundup: Mattel reclaims rights for Disney Princess toys from Hasbro; Disney says it's 'taking different approach' for Snow White remake after criticism and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Mattel reclaims rights for Disney Princess toys from Hasbro

Mattel Inc on Wednesday won the rights to produce dolls based on Disney royalty like Elsa and Jasmine, snatching back a highly lucrative license from archrival Hasbro Inc. The reunion sent Mattel's shares surging 11% and is part of Chief Executive Ynon Kreiz's plan to turn the company around by getting more entrenched in big entertainment properties.

Disney says it's 'taking different approach' for Snow White remake after criticism

Walt Disney Co says it is "taking a different approach" for its upcoming live-action remake of animated movie "Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs", following criticism from actor Peter Dinklage. In an interview on comedian Marc Maron's podcast "WTF" on Monday, Dinklage, who has a form of dwarfism known as achondroplasia, said the casting of a Latina actress in the titular role was "progressive" but called the story, based on the 19th-century fairytale, "backward".

Britain's Cineworld hit by appeal in Cineplex legal battle

Cineworld Group said on Friday Canada's Cineplex Inc filed an appeal against its plea challenging an order the British cinema operator pay C$1.23 billion ($965.92 million) in damages to Cineplex for abandoning a planned takeover. The London-listed company said it disagreed with the submissions made by Cineplex in its cross-appeal and will respond to it, adding Cineworld does not expect to pay any damages while the appeals are ongoing.

Neil Young to Spotify: Either remove my music or Joe Rogan podcast

Neil Young has threatened to pull his music from the Spotify streaming service in protest of its relationship with podcaster Joe Rogan, who the prolific singer-songwriter accuses of spreading misinformation about COVID-19, according to media reports on Tuesday. Young, who survived polio as a child, briefly posted a letter on his website addressed to his manager and his record label, Warner Music Group, demanding that Spotify no longer carry his music. The letter was later deleted.

Spotify removing Neil Young's music after his Joe Rogan ultimatum

Neil Young's music is being removed from Spotify's streaming service after the singer-songwriter objected to his songs playing on the same platform that offers Joe Rogan's podcast, the company and the musician said on Wednesday. Earlier this week, Young had released a letter addressed to his manager and record label, Warner Music Group, demanding that Spotify no longer carry his music because he said Rogan spreads misinformation about COVID-19 vaccines.

