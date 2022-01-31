Entertainment News Roundup: Joni Mitchell removes music from Spotify over vaccine misinformation; BTS singer Jimin hospitalized for appendicitis, tests positive for COVID-19 and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Joni Mitchell removes music from Spotify over vaccine misinformation

Canadian singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell has announced that she will remove her music from Spotify, following the lead of Neil Young in protesting the popular streaming service giving voice to misinformation about COVID-19 vaccines. Mitchell acted in the aftermath of Wednesday's announcement by Spotify and Young that the platform would remove his music following the singer-songwriter's objection to his songs playing on the same service that offers a podcast by prominent vaccine skeptic Joe Rogan.

BTS singer Jimin hospitalized for appendicitis, tests positive for COVID-19

Jimin, a singer and dancer with the K-pop group BTS, has tested positive for coronavirus and also underwent surgery for acute appendicitis, his management agency Big Hit Music said on Monday. Jimin, whose full name is Park Ji-min, went to hospital on Sunday after suffering from sudden abdominal pain along with a mild sore throat, Big Hit Music said in a statement.

Australia wants Kanye West fully vaccinated before any concert tour

Hip-hop artist Kanye West will have to be fully vaccinated if he wants to play concerts in Australia, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Saturday, after media said the performer planned an Australian tour in March. The warning comes just two weeks after tennis superstar Novak Djokovic's hopes for a Grand Slam title were dashed when a court upheld the government's decision to cancel his visa over COVID-19 rules and his unvaccinated status.

Joe Rogan apologizes after backlash hits Spotify shares

U.S. podcaster Joe Rogan has apologized and pledged more balance on his show amid a backlash against COVID-19 misinformation on the streaming service Spotify that wiped more than $2 billion off its market value last week. Spotify said it would add a content advisory to any episode with discussion of COVID to try to quell the controversy, a first step into the field of content moderation that other platforms such as Facebook have found challenging and costly.

Can 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Catch 'Avatar's' Domestic Box Office Record?

"Spider-Man: No Way Home" is the box office juggernaut that can't be caught. The comic book adventure, starring Tom Holland as Marvel's favorite teen web-slinger, opened in theaters in December and spent every weekend except one as the top movie at the domestic box office. This weekend proved to be no exception. Now in its seventh weekend of release, "No Way Home" has again secured the No. 1 spot over holdovers, including "Scream" and "Sing 2," capping off a particularly quiet January at the movies.

