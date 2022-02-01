Left Menu

Demi Moore, Margaret Qualley to lead Coralie Fargeat's film ‘The Substance'

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 01-02-2022 12:25 IST | Created: 01-02-2022 12:25 IST
Demi Moore, Margaret Qualley to lead Coralie Fargeat's film ‘The Substance'
  • Country:
  • United States

Hollywood star Demi Moore and ''Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'' break out Margaret Qualley are set to play the lead roles in French filmmaker Coralie Fargeat's movie ''The Substance''.

Fargeat has also penned the script of the film, which is backed by Universal Pictures and Working Title Films.

According to Deadline, she is also producing alongside Working Title partners Eric Fellner and Tim Bevan.

Details about the project are currently under wraps, but the film is believed to be an explosive feminist take on body horror.

Production will start in Paris this May.

Erik Baiers will oversee the project for Universal Pictures. Alexandra Loewy and Nicolas Royer will be executive producers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Japan's Kowa says ivermectin effective against Omicron in phase III trial

Japan's Kowa says ivermectin effective against Omicron in phase III trial

Japan
2
New astronomical visualization explores supermassive star Eta Carinae's outburst

New astronomical visualization explores supermassive star Eta Carinae's outb...

 United States
3
Hubble revisits diminutive galaxy that recently underwent starburst

Hubble revisits diminutive galaxy that recently underwent starburst

 Global
4
Seabed mining equity dilemmas in the Pacific

Seabed mining equity dilemmas in the Pacific

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022