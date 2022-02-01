Ryan Phillippe, Kat Graham and Jim Gaffigan to star in thriller 'Collide

Actors Ryan Phillippe, Kat Graham and Jim Gaffigan are set to topline director Mukunda Michael Dewil's thriller movie ''Collide''.

According to Deadline, the film is billed as an edge-of-your-seat, noirish thriller where three interlocking stories hurl towards an explosive end.

Dewil has also written the script, which follows an ensemble of characters whose paths collide over the course of a single evening inside an LA restaurant.

Actors David Cade, Dylan Flashner, Drea de Matteo, Aisha Dee, David James Elliot and Paul Ben-Victor round out the film's cast. Barnum and Lucas Jarach are the producers, with Daniel Baur, Luke Daniels, David Gendron, Russell Geyser, Rich Goldberg, Peter Jarowey, Ali Jazayeri, Joel Michaely, Rick Sasner, Greg Thompson and Viviana Zarragoitia executive producing. Makers are planning to release the movie later this year.

