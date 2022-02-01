Left Menu

Ryan Phillippe, Kat Graham and Jim Gaffigan to star in thriller 'Collide

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 01-02-2022 12:34 IST | Created: 01-02-2022 12:34 IST
Ryan Phillippe, Kat Graham and Jim Gaffigan to star in thriller 'Collide
  • Country:
  • United States

Actors Ryan Phillippe, Kat Graham and Jim Gaffigan are set to topline director Mukunda Michael Dewil's thriller movie ''Collide''.

According to Deadline, the film is billed as an edge-of-your-seat, noirish thriller where three interlocking stories hurl towards an explosive end.

Dewil has also written the script, which follows an ensemble of characters whose paths collide over the course of a single evening inside an LA restaurant.

Actors David Cade, Dylan Flashner, Drea de Matteo, Aisha Dee, David James Elliot and Paul Ben-Victor round out the film's cast. Barnum and Lucas Jarach are the producers, with Daniel Baur, Luke Daniels, David Gendron, Russell Geyser, Rich Goldberg, Peter Jarowey, Ali Jazayeri, Joel Michaely, Rick Sasner, Greg Thompson and Viviana Zarragoitia executive producing. Makers are planning to release the movie later this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Japan's Kowa says ivermectin effective against Omicron in phase III trial

Japan's Kowa says ivermectin effective against Omicron in phase III trial

Japan
2
New astronomical visualization explores supermassive star Eta Carinae's outburst

New astronomical visualization explores supermassive star Eta Carinae's outb...

 United States
3
Hubble revisits diminutive galaxy that recently underwent starburst

Hubble revisits diminutive galaxy that recently underwent starburst

 Global
4
Seabed mining equity dilemmas in the Pacific

Seabed mining equity dilemmas in the Pacific

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022