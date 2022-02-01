Joseph Morgan, Franka Potente join 'Titans' season 4

''The Originals'' Joseph Morgan and Franka Potente, best known for ''Taboo'', have boarded the cast of the fourth season of the DC superhero show ''Titans'' as series regulars. Lisa Ambalavanar of ''Doctors'' fame has also joined the HBO Max show, reported Deadline.

Morgan and Potente will play well-known villains from the DC multiverse -- Sebastian Blood/Brother Blood and May Bennett/Mother Mayhem, respectively.

While Brother Blood is an introvert with a strong intelligence and a hidden darker nature, Mother Mayhem is described as a natural leader who always carries the threat of violence with her, a predator in human form with an unfettered belief in her mission in the world.

Ambalavanar will recur as Jinx, a quick-witted criminal loner and a master of dark magic with a joy for manipulating others and creating chaos while doing it.

Previously, the characters of Jinx and Brother Blood featured in the animated series ''Teen Titans'', and Sebastian Blood appeared in the second season of ''Arrow'' on The CW.

Showrun by Greg Walker, ''Titans'' is produced by Weed Road Pictures and Berlanti Productions, in association with Warner Bros Television.

