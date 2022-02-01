Left Menu

Kerala hospital slammed for using Morgan Freeman's photo in skin treatment advertisement

The Vadakara Cooperative Hospital has been called out by netizens for using Oscar-winning actor Morgan Freeman's picture to advertise its skin treatment facilities.

01-02-2022
The Vadakara Cooperative Hospital has been called out by netizens for using Oscar-winning actor Morgan Freeman's picture to advertise its skin treatment facilities. The services advertised had included removal of warts, skin tags, milia and molluscum. After seeing the advertisement, social media users slammed the hospital for their racist behaviour.

"Oh, my god! The dermatology department of a Kerala cooperative hospital is using the photo of Morgan Freeman to claim they can remove warts & skin tags in a single visit! Show respect & basic courtesy, people! @morgan_freeman," a netizen commented. "Disgusting," another one wrote.

"Sir, .@morgan_freeman your picture is used as a poster at a dermatology department advt board in hospital in Kerala, India. Using your picture as sample, they are claiming to make everyone free from dark tan, wrinkles, pigments," author Rejimon Kuttappan wrote. Reportedly, after facing huge backlash, the hospital has issued an apology on its Facebook page. (ANI)

