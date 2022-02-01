Matt Smith, Morfydd Clark to star in supernatural horror film 'Starve Acre'

British star Matt Smith and Welsh actor Morfydd Clark are set to play lead roles in upcoming supernatural horror movie ''Starve Acre''.

The feature film comes from writer and director Daniel Kokotajlo, best known for his 2017 BAFTA-nominated movie ''Apostasy'', as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Based on the novel by Andrew Michael Hurley, ''Starve Acre'' is described as a tale about the “inherited trauma and loss within a world ruled by supernatural folklore''.

It follows a couple, Richard (Smith) and Juliette (Clark), in 1970s England whose seemingly perfect life is interrupted when their son suddenly and unexpectedly dies, causing the once happy and idyllic couple to grow distant from each other.

''They both cope with the tragedy in different ways — Richard buries himself in exploring a local folkloric myth about a powerful and supernatural tree on their estate to distract himself, and Juliette turning to the local community, who are hiding an occult secret, for support,'' the official logline read.

Tessa Ross and Juliette Howell’s prolific House Productions is producing the film, which is being developed with BBC Film and funded by BBC Film, Access Entertainment and the BFI.

Smith is likely best known for his fan-favourite turn as the iconic title character in ''Doctor Who'' as well as playing Prince Philip in the first two seasons of Netflix royal drama ''The Crown''.

He most recently starred in Edgar Wright's ''Last Night in Soho'' and will next be seen in the upcoming ''Game of Thrones'' prequel, ''House of the Dragon''.

Clark broke out as the lead of A24’s critically acclaimed psychological horror ''Saint Maud''. She is currently awaiting the release of the Amazon series ''The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power''.

