Team 'KGF: Chapter 2' visits Mangaluru temple ahead of film release

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2022 17:29 IST | Created: 01-02-2022 17:29 IST
Yash and Prashanth Neel at a Mangaluru temple (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Ahead of presenting their highly-anticipated project 'KGF: Chapter 2' to the audience, actor Yash and director Prashanth Neel sought divine blessings at a temple in Mangaluru. A picture featuring Yash with Neel inside the temple is doing rounds on the internet where the two could be seen posing for a picture with the priests.

Starring South star Yash in the lead, the movie is set to release in theatres on April 14. The movie that also features Srinidhi Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon in the lead roles, is a sequel to the 2018 hit film 'KGF: Chapter 1'. The first instalment of the film was also directed by Neel. (ANI)

