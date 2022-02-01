Left Menu

Kangana Ranaut to host Ekta Kapoor's upcoming reality show

Actor Kangana Ranaut who has set benchmarks in the Indian film Industry with her powerful performances, is all set to host producer Ekta Kapoor's upcoming reality show.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2022 18:30 IST | Created: 01-02-2022 18:30 IST
Kangana Ranaut (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Actor Kangana Ranaut who has set benchmarks in the Indian film Industry with her powerful performances, is all set to host producer Ekta Kapoor's upcoming reality show. The National Award-winning actor confirmed the news on her now-deleted Instagram story post. Sharing the news she also wrote, "Going to host my first show ever! For lady boss @ektakapoor."

For the unversed, the social media team of Ekta's ALTBalaji announced the reality show via a poster on Monday. "Ekta R Kapoor to announce the biggest and most fearless reality show," the poster read.

"Ekta is all set to announce the biggest reality show in India with an epic scale that viewers must have never seen in such a show before. In this non-fiction offering, the audiences will witness a spectacle of unstoppable excitement and unbounded energy," a source said. The details of the show have not been revealed yet. The concept of the show is also yet unknown, but as per viral reports the OTT show will be an Indian adaptation of the American show 'Temptation Island'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

