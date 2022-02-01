Left Menu

Richa Chadha heaps praises on Ajay Devgn

Actor Richa Chadha has thanked Ajay Devgn for backing up her upcoming project 'The Great Indian Murder'.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 01-02-2022 18:55 IST | Created: 01-02-2022 18:55 IST
Richa Chadha heaps praises on Ajay Devgn
Richa Chadha (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Richa Chadha has thanked Ajay Devgn for backing up her upcoming project 'The Great Indian Murder'. For the unversed, 'The Great Indian Murder', which revolves around the murder of the son of a high-profile minister, stars Richa and Pratik Gandhi in the lead roles. It is produced by Ajay Devgn and Priti Vinay Sinha under their respective banners Ajay Devgn FFilms and RLE Media.

Expressing her gratitude to Ajay, Richa said, "Audiences can engage in OTT content from anywhere, the internet is a global village. I feel, Ajay Devgn sir has the foresight and understood the advantages the platform brings in. Would like to thank Ajay Devgn, for setting up and supporting our show - The Great Indian Murder. There is an added advantage for the show because of his name attached to it." 'The Great Indian Murder' has been taken from the pages of Vikas Swarup's riveting novel, Six Suspects. Tigmanshu Dhulia has directed the web show, which will be out on Disney+ Hotstar on February 4. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Japan's Kowa says ivermectin effective against Omicron in phase III trial

Japan's Kowa says ivermectin effective against Omicron in phase III trial

Japan
2
New astronomical visualization explores supermassive star Eta Carinae's outburst

New astronomical visualization explores supermassive star Eta Carinae's outb...

 United States
3
Hubble revisits diminutive galaxy that recently underwent starburst

Hubble revisits diminutive galaxy that recently underwent starburst

 Global
4
US appoints Tracey Ann Jacobson as interim Charge d'Affaires in Ethiopia: State Dept

US appoints Tracey Ann Jacobson as interim Charge d'Affaires in Ethiopia: St...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022