Ali Abbas Zafar launches production house AAZ Films

Filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar on Tuesday announced the launch of his production house ''AAZ Films''.
Zafar, known for helming blockbusters like ''Tiger Zinda Hai'' and ''Bharat'', shared the news in a post on Instagram.
''It has been a magical journey of creating stories and by the grace of God - I thank everyone who has helped me to be where I am today. Lots of love. This journey will move forward with @aazfilms,'' the 40-year-old director wrote.
Zafar, who made his directorial debut in 2011 with ''Mere Brother Ki Dulhan'', had earlier produced Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday-starrer ''Kheeli Peeli''. Last year, he made his series debut with the Amazon Prime Video political thriller ''Tandav''. Zafar is currently directing an upcoming film featuring Shahid Kapoor.
The yet-untitled project is billed as a ''stylised relentless action-packed ride'' and marks the first collaboration between the ''Kabir Singh'' star and the director.
