Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman marks Budget Day 2022 with elegant sartorial choices

As Tuesday marked the fourth Budget presentation for Nirmala Sitharaman, the Union Finance Minister was seen in different attires throughout the day. While arriving for the presentation during the morning hours, she opted to keep her look simple yet elegant.

Sitharaman donned a bold hue crisp rusty brown saree with off-white border detailing that spread throughout the sides. She paired the attire with a white shawl and face mask and completed her look with a red bindi and tiny earrings, which complimented her golden chain and bangles.

Later in the day, at the Post-Budget Press Conference, the Union Finance Minister was seen in a pink saree, which had a broad golden border and intricate threadwork weaves. However, her clothing accessories remained the same. For the budget presentation, she chose to carry the documents in a paperless format, by using a tablet, which replaced her signature 'Bahi Khata' due to the ongoing pandemic.

The tablet was wrapped in a red-coloured cover with the national emblem emblazoned on it. From donning beautiful handloom sarees to sporting silk sarees, Sitharaman's sartorial choices have made headlines on many occasions.

For the unversed, she likes wearing subtly elegant handloom and silk sarees to work, and hence, it is safe to say that it is her wardrobe choices that give her appearance a distinct stamp. Previously, for presenting the 2021-22 budget presentation, she had worn a crisp red-coloured saree with off-white detailing and a gold border. She rounded up her look with a gold chain, bangles and tiny earrings.

The 2022 Budget Session of the Parliament commenced on January 31 with President Ram Nath Kovind's address. The first part of the budget session is being held from January 31 to February 11 and the second part will take place from March 14 to April 8. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)