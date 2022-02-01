Left Menu

Demi Moore, Margaret Qualley team up for 'The Substance'

Actors Demi Moore and Margaret Qualley have been roped in to play the lead in Universal Pictures and Working Title Films upcoming project 'The Substance'.

01-02-2022
Demi Moore, Margaret Qualley (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Actors Demi Moore and Margaret Qualley have been roped in to play the lead in Universal Pictures and Working Title Films upcoming project 'The Substance'. As per Deadline, 'Revenge' fame Coralie Fargeat will be directing the project which she is also producing alongside Working Title partners Eric Fellner and Tim Bevan.

This will mark the French filmmaker's first studio feature. She made her helming debut on Revenge, which premiered at the 2017 Toronto and played Sundance a few months later and was then released by Neon. Details on 'The Substance' have been kept under the wraps, but Deadline teased that it is Fargeat's explosive feminist take on body horror. Production begins in Paris this May.

Universal Pictures Senior Executive VP Production Development Erik Baiers will oversee the studio, and Alexandra Loewy and Nicolas Royer will serve as executive producers. (ANI)

