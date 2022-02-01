Morgan Freeman to star in upcoming thriller 'The Minute You Wake Up Dead'

Left Menu

Oscar-winning actor Morgan Freeman, along with Cole Hauser and Jaimie Alexander, has been set to star in the upcoming thriller 'The Minute You Wake Up Dead', which is now underway in Mississippi.

  • Country:
  • United States

Oscar-winning actor Morgan Freeman, along with Cole Hauser and Jaimie Alexander, has been set to star in the upcoming thriller 'The Minute You Wake Up Dead', which is now underway in Mississippi. According to Deadline, Milestone Studios is producing the film, which follows a stockbroker (Hauser) in a small southern town who gets embroiled in an insurance scam with a next-door neighbor (Alexander) that leads to multiple murders when a host of other people want in on the plot.

Sheriff Thurmond Fowler (Freeman), the by-the-book town sheriff for over four decades, works earnestly to try and unravel the town's mystery and winds up getting more than he bargained for. The movie is an original screenplay by Timothy Holland, directed by Michael Mailer and produced by Hollywood veteran Andrew Stevens. Dawn Bursteen and Alan B. Bursteen of Milestone Studios are executive producers.

As per Deadline, Freeman's recent work includes Lionsgate's 'Paradise Highway' with Juliette Binoche, Frank Grillo and Cameron Monaghan, along with MGM's 'A Good Person' with Florence Pugh, Celeste O'Connor, and Molly Shannon. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

