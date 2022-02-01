Left Menu

Zac Efron shares a glimpse of 'brutal' sequence from 'Gold' movie

Actor Zac Efron is eagerly waiting for the release of his thriller 'Gold'.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 01-02-2022 22:51 IST | Created: 01-02-2022 22:51 IST
Zac Efron shares a glimpse of 'brutal' sequence from 'Gold' movie
Zac Efron (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Actor Zac Efron is eagerly waiting for the release of his thriller 'Gold'. On Tuesday, Zac took to Instagram and shared a new teaser of the film, in which he can be seen covered in dirt and injuries and sporting a scruffy beard and tattered clothes, surrounded by a vast desert landscape.

Sharing the video, Zac revealed that filming the particular sequence was extremely "brutal." "Filming this was brutal-- but I love this sh**. So proud of everyone involved and thank you to everyone who has watched so far," he captioned the post.

Directed by Anthony Hayes, 'Gold' is set to release in US theatres on March 11. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Treatment of Heart Failure has revolutionized the management of the disease

Treatment of Heart Failure has revolutionized the management of the disease

 China
2
Heavy gunfire heard near Guinea-Bissau presidential palace

Heavy gunfire heard near Guinea-Bissau presidential palace

Guinea-Bissau
3
Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: David Goffin escapes upset bid in Montpellier; NBA roundup: Without Joel Embiid, Sixers stretch win streak to 5 and more

Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: David Goffin escapes upset bid in Montpell...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: COVID shines a spotlight on imbalanced approach to death globally - expert panel; China's most-used COVID shots effective against Delta variant-study and more

Science News Roundup: COVID shines a spotlight on imbalanced approach to dea...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022