Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth hospitalised after testing positive for COVID-19
Filmmaker Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth on Tuesday night said she has tested positive for COVID-19 and is under treatment at a hospital.
The 40-year-old director, who is the elder daughter of megastar Rajinikanth, took to Instagram and posted a picture which showed a cannula in her hand.
''Tested positive even after all precautions. Got admitted. Please mask up, get vaccinated and be safe. Bring it on 2022! We’ll see what more is that you have in store for me,'' the Chennai-based helmer wrote.
Last month, Aishwaryaa had announced separation from her actor-husband Dhanush.
The couple, who had tied the knot in 2004 and have two children, posted statements on their respective social media handles, announcing the split.
Aishwaryaa is known for directing films like the Tamil romantic thriller ''3'' and black comedy ''Vai Raja Vai''.
